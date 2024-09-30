Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,251.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $116,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 70,240.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Price Performance
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
