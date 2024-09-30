Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Safety Shot Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SHOT opened at $1.17 on Monday. Safety Shot has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Safety Shot had a negative return on equity of 542.31% and a negative net margin of 2,494.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.
Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.
