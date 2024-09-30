Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.0 days.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

RUSMF stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

