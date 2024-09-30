Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of RMT stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.4% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.