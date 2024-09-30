REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ REE opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.97. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc acquired a new position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned about 16.62% of REE Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

