QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

QCOM opened at $170.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average of $182.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,770,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

