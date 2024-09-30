Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.40. Premier has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Premier will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $90,038.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $90,038.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,312 shares of company stock worth $2,985,900. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 161,720 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Premier by 29.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

