Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Short Interest Update

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Prairie Operating Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROP opened at $8.76 on Monday. Prairie Operating has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prairie Operating will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.