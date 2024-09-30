Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $124.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of PLXS opened at $136.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $138.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares in the company, valued at $11,118,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,769 shares of company stock worth $2,731,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,533,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

