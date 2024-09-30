PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,984. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:PNF Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

