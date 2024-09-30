PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:PNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,984. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
