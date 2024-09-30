Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS PTRUF opened at $1.02 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

