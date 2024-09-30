Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $615.10 million, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPTA. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

