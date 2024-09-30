PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $185.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.53.
PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
