PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 32,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,707,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 98,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $9,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $80.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.