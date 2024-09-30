One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Update

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 148,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,200.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $136,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $617,032. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OLP opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

