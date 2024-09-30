Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.42.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $90.07 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

