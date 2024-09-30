North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) by 141.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NRT stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.81.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.