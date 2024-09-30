Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Update

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 136,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,567,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NR opened at $6.92 on Monday. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.60 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

