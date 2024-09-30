New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTZ stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

