Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Short Interest Update

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 764,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:NNE Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

