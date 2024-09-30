Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,414,700 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 6,567,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,829.4 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:MMTOF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi Motors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mitsubishi Motors stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi Motors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.