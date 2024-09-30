Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in September

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 844.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MKGAF traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $175.97. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $200.56.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 12.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Merck KGaA will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

