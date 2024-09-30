MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Up 19.3% in September

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNOV

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.10. 49,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,590. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.72. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.