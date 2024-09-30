MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Up 19.3% in September

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
