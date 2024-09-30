Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 19,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.