Matador Resources’ (MTDR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

Matador Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

