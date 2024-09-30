Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 827,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,774.0 days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
MAPIF stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
