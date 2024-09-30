Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $527,312.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

