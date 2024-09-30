LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Sells $100,680.00 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE RAMP opened at $25.09 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

