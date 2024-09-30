LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Sells $100,680.00 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
LiveRamp Price Performance
NYSE RAMP opened at $25.09 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
