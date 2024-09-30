LandBridge (NYSE:LB) & Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Head to Head Analysis

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hugoton Royalty Trust and LandBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

LandBridge has a consensus target price of $34.14, indicating a potential downside of 14.21%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and LandBridge”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million 1.87 $11.10 million $0.27 1.99 LandBridge $100.26 million 29.04 $260.42 million $3.56 11.18

LandBridge has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust. Hugoton Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hugoton Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 85.4%. LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hugoton Royalty Trust pays out 170.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LandBridge pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust 96.22% N/A N/A LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LandBridge beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

