Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Lake Street Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Markforged from $1.30 to $0.85 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Markforged Stock Performance

Shares of MKFG opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Markforged has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markforged will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Markforged by 37.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markforged by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P raised its position in shares of Markforged by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 136,364 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 561,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

