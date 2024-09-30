Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,843,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 2,152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,048.6 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AHODF opened at C$34.23 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of C$27.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.31.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
