JMP Securities Raises Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $16.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 37.31, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.05. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

