Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.27. Jabil has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,682,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after purchasing an additional 702,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

