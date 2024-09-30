Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.92. 95,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

