Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $768.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $619.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $635.09 and a 200-day moving average of $630.41. Intuit has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 940.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 285,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

