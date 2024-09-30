Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $158.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,809. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.