Insider Buying: Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,500.00 in Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eugene Lee bought 100,000 shares of Giyani Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Shares of WDG stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. Giyani Metals Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

