Insider Buying: Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,500.00 in Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eugene Lee bought 100,000 shares of Giyani Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.
Giyani Metals Price Performance
Shares of WDG stock opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. Giyani Metals Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.
About Giyani Metals
