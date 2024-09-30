Head to Head Review: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) & Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Pluri has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Pluri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25

ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.06%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Pluri.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -6,341.03% -493.74% -75.93% ADMA Biologics 10.53% 38.79% 17.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluri and ADMA Biologics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $326,000.00 100.51 -$20.89 million ($4.13) -1.47 ADMA Biologics $330.24 million 13.61 -$28.24 million ($0.02) -969.50

Pluri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Pluri on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

