Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 138,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 1.6 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $177.69 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $197.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 33.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,976,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $2,676,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

