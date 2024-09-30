FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Update

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAIL. Noble Financial raised shares of FreightCar America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at $745,367.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

