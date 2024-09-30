Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Fortum Oyj Trading Down 2.6 %
Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.
About Fortum Oyj
