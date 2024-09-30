Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Fortum Oyj Trading Down 2.6 %

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

