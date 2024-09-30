Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.73.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $149.09 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.