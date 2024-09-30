Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$994.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$8.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of C$840.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.7317518 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.85%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

