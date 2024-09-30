Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.13 Average PT from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.