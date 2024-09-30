Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Short Interest Update

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $12,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.68. The company had a trading volume of 312,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,883. The company has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.