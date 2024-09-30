ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Short Interest Up 22.4% in September

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 72,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ECD Automotive Design

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECD Automotive Design stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 155,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 2.34% of ECD Automotive Design at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ECD Automotive Design alerts:

ECD Automotive Design Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,720. ECD Automotive Design has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design ( NASDAQ:ECDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ECD Automotive Design will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.