Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

