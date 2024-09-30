DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $31.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on DV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DV

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $73,268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,015,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after buying an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.