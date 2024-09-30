DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 89,314 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,213,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.83. 21,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,472. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

