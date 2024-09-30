DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 413,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
DMC Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $259.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.63.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in DMC Global by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,973,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 169,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DMC Global by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 141,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DMC Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
